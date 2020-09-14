Peggy Ann (Anderson) Woldhagen passed away on September 10, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born on October 16, 1951 in San Antonio, to Alvin Anderson and Lillian Giddens Anderson. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathleen Ceynar and Connie Strom; and her brother, William E. Anderson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Scott Woldhagen; daughters, Ashley Snyder (James) and Michelle Bezuidenhout (Geoffrey); and grandchildren Elizabeth Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Mason Snyder, Trevor Bezuidenhout, Hadley Bezuidenhout and Ethan Bezuidenhout.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00pm at University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249. Entombment will follow in the Mission Burial Park North Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital