PEGGY ANN (Anderson) WOLDHAGEN
1951 - 2020
Peggy Ann (Anderson) Woldhagen passed away on September 10, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born on October 16, 1951 in San Antonio, to Alvin Anderson and Lillian Giddens Anderson. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathleen Ceynar and Connie Strom; and her brother, William E. Anderson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Scott Woldhagen; daughters, Ashley Snyder (James) and Michelle Bezuidenhout (Geoffrey); and grandchildren Elizabeth Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Mason Snyder, Trevor Bezuidenhout, Hadley Bezuidenhout and Ethan Bezuidenhout.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00pm at University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249. Entombment will follow in the Mission Burial Park North Mausoleum.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital




Published in Express-News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
SEP
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
