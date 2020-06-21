Peggy Anne Manley passed away on June 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 16, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas to Jess and Hazel Sweeten, and raised in Athens, Texas. She is survived by husband Tommy Manley; daughter and son-in-law Terri and Ronald Woodard (Conroe, Texas) and son and daughter-in-law Tracy and Tiffany Durham (Palestine, Texas); step-children, Andrew Manley (Fairfax, Virginia), Kirkland Manley (Farmers Branch, Texas) and Martha Peabody (Maple Grove, Minnesota); two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Peggy was proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Jessie Nell Sweeten.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

3:00 P.M.

ALAMO HEIGHTS

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE RD

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warrior Family Support Center, 3138 Rawley E. Chambers, San Antonio, Texas 78219 or Meals on Wheels.

