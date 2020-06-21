PEGGY ANNE MANLEY
1937 - 2020
Peggy Anne Manley passed away on June 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 16, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas to Jess and Hazel Sweeten, and raised in Athens, Texas. She is survived by husband Tommy Manley; daughter and son-in-law Terri and Ronald Woodard (Conroe, Texas) and son and daughter-in-law Tracy and Tiffany Durham (Palestine, Texas); step-children, Andrew Manley (Fairfax, Virginia), Kirkland Manley (Farmers Branch, Texas) and Martha Peabody (Maple Grove, Minnesota); two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Peggy was proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Jessie Nell Sweeten.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

3:00 P.M.

ALAMO HEIGHTS

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE RD

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warrior Family Support Center, 3138 Rawley E. Chambers, San Antonio, Texas 78219 or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
03:00 PM
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

