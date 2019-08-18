|
August 27, 1931 - August 14, 2019
Peggy Belcher Blocker was born August 27, 1931 in Comanche, Oklahoma to George and Gertrude Belcher and passed away at home in Houston, Texas on August 14, 2019 of heart and circulatory complications.
Peggy was a homemaker and mother of one daughter, Peggy Layne and four sons, John Jr., Bill, George and Bennett. She was a decorator, fabulous cook, world traveler, cruising aficionado, painter/sculptor, gin player, crapshooter, dancer and fisherman! Peggy was a woman who left an impression.never met a stranger, full of strong and vigorously shared opinions, generous and warm, funny, smart and highly entertaining.
Born amidst the oil fields in Oklahoma, by high school she was a cheerleader in Bunkie, Louisiana. One day, she saw a handsome stranger in town, a Texan from San Antonio named John R. Blocker, just back from World War II, recently graduated from Texas A&M. She set her sights on him, and soon they were married. She was 17 years old. They moved around Texas and started a family together. In the mid 1950's, John went to work in Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina situated in The Patagonia. A few years later, the family moved to Buenos Aires along with their fifth child. Yet another move took them to Caracas, Venezuela before returning to Texas in 1965.
In 1971, Peggy and John divorced and a few years later Peggy met the second love of her life: Simon Askin, then Vice Chairman of the Board of Tenneco. Peggy and Simon remained a loving couple who traveled the world for the next 23 years until his passing.
Peggy had many friends. You wanted to be close to her. She was fun, talented, kind, incredibly generous with her time, her talent and her money, and she was funny. Peggy enjoyed gardening and kept up with her gardens, large and small, for as long as she was able.
When she was no longer able to travel, Peggy stayed involved in the world, reading the entire Houston Chronicle from front-to-back every day. Peggy's friends and family are spread throughout the world and she loved them all.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and George Belcher of Lake Charles, Louisiana and her precious granddaughter Kimberley Jean Blocker of Houston.
She is survived in death by her children Peggy Layne Blocker of San Miguel de Allende México, her sons John Jr. (wife Sheila) of Houston, Bill and (wife Linda) of Washington, Texas, George (wife Denise) of Glade Park, Colorado and Bennett of Houston.
Peggy is survived by nine grandchildren, Layne Fulero and husband Josh, Heather Blocker-Orme and husband Kevin, John, III and wife Whitney, Will and wife Allison, Beavan, Taylor and wife Adriana, Ty, Bennett Jr. and Aubrey. Great-grandchildren Caroline Blocker Martinez and Samuel Blocker Fulero. Sisters Gayle Belcher McInnis of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Vicki Belcher Williams (husband Rodney) of Hemphill, Texas and their families.
The Blocker family is eternally grateful to Geri Wilson and Ely Amador for their many years of love and caring for our mother. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Methodist Health Care System, Houston Hospice and At Your Side Home Care.
A Celebration of Life was previously held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be directed to Star of Hope, www.sohmission.org/ways
-to-give/ and The Rise School of Austin, www.riseschoo austin.org/donate.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019