Mary Immaculate Church
2800 Valwood Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Peggy Jeanne Duffin Skinner


1947 - 2020
Peggy Jeanne Duffin Skinner Obituary

Peggy Jeanne Duffin Skinner, 72 of Carrollton, Texas formerly of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

She was born June 16, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Betty and Francis Patrick Duffin. She was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and loved all of her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Skinner, her father Francis P. Duffin and her brother, Daniel Duffin. She is survived by her mother, Betty Duffin, her brothers Patrick Duffin and Dennis Duffin, her stepchildren, many step grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:30 with a Vigil at 7pm at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, located at 2800 Valwood Parkway, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, January 24.

Interment will be on January 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, located at 7501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78266

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
