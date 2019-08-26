|
|
March 16, 1943 - August 22, 2019
Peggy Jo Sherbondy, born on March 16, 1943, went to be with the LORD on August 22, 2019. She lived in San Antonio all her life and was a member of First Assembly of God church. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her children, Robert Sherbondy and his wife Janine, and Susan Sherbondy, her sister, Brenda Geurin, grand- daughter Elisabeth Schafer and her husband, Andrew, and three great grandchildren, Zoë, Uriah, and Daphne. Peggy had many cousins, nieces, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gina Sue Sanchez. There will be a memorial service for Peggy at First Assembly of God on West Ave. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00am. For more details about her life, please visit funeralcaring usa.com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2019