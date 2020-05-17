PEGGY KEMBLE of Almont died early on Mother's Day and is now at rest. Her departure was peaceful. She loved God, her family and her country. She was a minister's wife, and minister's mother, and was a great support to both throughout each of their ministries. She was church organist, Sunday School teacher, and gracious host. She was a sweet and loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She was grandmother to ten grandchildren. She was a school teacher like her mother, and taught for many years. She was a fifth generation Texan and lived most of her life in the San Antonio area. She loved Whataburger. She was adventurous and earned a pilot's license, and went ziplining for her 80th birthday. She was well loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed.