Peggy Lynn Broughton went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020, at the age of 56. She was born on October 24, 1963 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Betty Shuler; mother-in-law, Billie Jossie Broughton; nephew, Joshua Taylor; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Lula Mae Routon; and paternal grandparents, Douglas and Alma Shuler. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 8 years, Ellis Lee Broughton; daughter, Jennie Kaylei Broughton; father-in-law, Donald Broughton; sisters, Deborah Taylor, Sharon Johnson (Robert) and Karen LaRocque (Mike); brothers-in-law, Russell Broughton (Britta) and Gary Broughton (Debbie); sister-in-law, Sharon Sparks (Dennis); her fur baby, Gracie May Broughton, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Services to conclude in chapel.