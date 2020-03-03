|
Peggy Watts Oefinger, age 75, of San Antonio, died on March 1, 2020 after a year-long battle with lung disease. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962, where she was a cheerleader, and Southern Methodist University in 1966. At SMU she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, Dr. Roy Donald Oefinger, to whom she was married for 38 years and who died in September 2002.
She leaves behind two sons, Dr. Jon Oefinger of San Antonio and Dr. Matt Oefinger and his wife Amy of Darien, Connecticut; and grandchildren Elizabeth (age 14), Jake (age 12), Caroline (age 9), Olivia (age 15) and Isabelle (age 11); a brother, Don Watts, of Sugarland, TX; in-laws, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews and many special longtime friends.
Peggy loved family, dancing and sunflowers. She was a talented business woman who successfully operated a popular gift store in Boerne, TX for some 18 years. She was a talented pianist who served as her church organist as a young adult. Not one for idle time, she occupied her retirement years as a competitive ballroom dancer.
Peggy will be missed by all who knew her quick wit and passion, her zest for life and her love of conversation. A memorial service will be held at University Methodist Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 am.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2020