Tseng, Pei Soo Yu age 83, of San Antonio, ascended to the Lord on November 12, 2020.

Pei Soo was born November 11, 1937 in Jiangxi province, China. Pei Soo's father, a Colonel in Chang Kai Shek's Nationalist Army, feared for his life and persecution of his family if captured by the Communist regime. Pei Soo escaped Communism when her family fled China to Taiwan at the age of 11.

In Taiwan Pei Soo completed a business program and graduated college with a teaching degree. She entered into an arranged marriage as was the family tradition in 1960 and had two daughters, Ja Wen and then Cha. Her husband Raymond left Taiwan (1967) to pursue opportunities for the family in America. On her own for several years, Pei Soo supported her children, younger sister and mother by teaching in a primary school and giving piano lessons.

In 1972 Pei Soo and her daughters joined Raymond in America, where she opened up the Golden Dragon restaurant in Prior Lake, Minnesota and later moved to Roseville, Minnesota where she lived for many years. In 2012 Raymond passed away and she moved to be closer to her daughter Cha, first in Las Vegas, Nevada where Cha's military husband was stationed, then with them to Tucson, Arizona and finally to San Antonio, Texas where she lived the remainder of her life.

Pei Soo was preceded in death by parents Hao Ju Yu and Hui Chen Hsu; husband Raymond; brother Gan Yuan and sister Pei Nan Chang.

She is survived by children Cha (Anthony) Franzese, Ja Wen Tseng; grandchildren Jovan, Michael, William, Selah and Kathryn; Sister Jean (Mark) Smith; Brothers Patrick (Cindy) Yu, Dean (Anna) Yu, Dale (Zhiyan) Yu and Peter (Jenny) Yu.

Pei Soo was beautiful, generous and lived a full and happy life, and loved and appreciated everyone she met. Her spirit has now departed this world, but it lives on in the many hearts of those she touched.

Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 6100 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento CA 95824.

