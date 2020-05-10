PELUSA BUNGE
1942 - 2020
Pelusa Bunge, beloved wife of Ricardo A., and loving mother of Carola (Mike), Ricardo (Sara), Rodolfo, and Rodrigo, passed away in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 6, at the age of 78 years old. She was born on May 2, 1942 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and came to San Antonio in 1993. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness and concern for the well-being of those she could help, expressed through her work as an addiction counselor and volunteer at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. A private funeral was held May 9. She will be returned to her beloved home away from home, Charleston, SC. A prayer for her soul is requested by her family. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
A Prayer for Pelusa's Soul, May She Rest In Peace in Gods Eternal light and in the name of his precious son Jesus name I pray. Amen.
Jennifer Kuykendall
Coworker
