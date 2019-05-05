San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
20523 Huebner Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Viteo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope "Penny" Viteo


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Penelope "Penny" Viteo Obituary
March 1, 1953 - May 1, 2019
Penelope "Penny" Viteo of San Antonio, Texas passed away surrounded by her family on May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Penny is survived by her husband of 37 years, Stephen, son Andy, his wife Jenny and their son West of Austin, Texas, daughter Kayley of Austin, Texas, and son Matt of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her aunt Teresa and niece Oralia Luevanos, sister-in-law Joanne Mitchell and her husband Bruce, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and their spouses, and her beloved dog, Molly. Penny was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Esther Rhude of Harlingen, Texas.

FUNERAL MASS
THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2019
10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH

A reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Penny's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio or the Animal Defense League of Texas.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now