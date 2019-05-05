March 1, 1953 - May 1, 2019

Penelope "Penny" Viteo of San Antonio, Texas passed away surrounded by her family on May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Penny is survived by her husband of 37 years, Stephen, son Andy, his wife Jenny and their son West of Austin, Texas, daughter Kayley of Austin, Texas, and son Matt of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her aunt Teresa and niece Oralia Luevanos, sister-in-law Joanne Mitchell and her husband Bruce, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and their spouses, and her beloved dog, Molly. Penny was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Esther Rhude of Harlingen, Texas.



FUNERAL MASS

THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2019

10:00 AM

HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH



A reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Penny's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio or the Animal Defense League of Texas.



