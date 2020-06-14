Perfecto M. Cortez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Perfecto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Perfecto M. Cortez, born January 29, 1929, was called home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020 at the blessed age of 91. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Oralia R. Cortez; son Perfecto R. Cortez; parents Ignacio and Victoria Cortes; step-mom Ines Cortes, siblings Guadalupe Cortez and Irma Cortes de Tovar. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Jose F. Cortez (Marta), Mary D. Vasquez (Jose), Roberto Cortez (Amalia); grandchildren Robert A. Cortez, Louis S. Cortez, Megan A. Cortez, John M. Rios, Katie N. Rios, Eva Y. Moreno; great-grandson Macario Moreno; numerous brothers, sisters, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like to give a special thanks to Juanita G. Sanchez for the love and excellent care she provided their father. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICESVisitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved