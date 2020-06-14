Perfecto M. Cortez, born January 29, 1929, was called home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020 at the blessed age of 91. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Oralia R. Cortez; son Perfecto R. Cortez; parents Ignacio and Victoria Cortes; step-mom Ines Cortes, siblings Guadalupe Cortez and Irma Cortes de Tovar. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Jose F. Cortez (Marta), Mary D. Vasquez (Jose), Roberto Cortez (Amalia); grandchildren Robert A. Cortez, Louis S. Cortez, Megan A. Cortez, John M. Rios, Katie N. Rios, Eva Y. Moreno; great-grandson Macario Moreno; numerous brothers, sisters, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like to give a special thanks to Juanita G. Sanchez for the love and excellent care she provided their father. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICESVisitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.