Perry Allan Metheny

Perry Allan Metheny Obituary
Beloved Metheny Brother

Perry Allan Metheny, born San Antonio, died peacefully November 20, 2019 age 73 surrounded by family. Preceded by parents Travis Eugene Metheny Sr and Hazel Thigpen Metheny. Survived by the "only one for him," wife of 52 years, Paula Rinearson Metheny; children Sarah Metheny Jones husband Coby , Jacob Perry Metheny wife Hilary; grandchildren Kelby, Case, and Kate Jones; siblings Travis Metheny Jr , Candice Metheny Thames; many loved family and friends.

Perry was family, loving, integrity, humility, intelligence, respect, humor, talent, confidence, strength, loyalty, and devotion. Man of few yet meaningful words. McCollum High School graduate 1965. Southwest Texas Junior College rodeo team. Rancher, horseman, champion calf roper, trophy bass fisherman, and retired San Antonio Firefighter. Perry loved singing and playing violin, guitar, and mandolin with wife Paula and brother Travis in their Western Swing band the Metheny Brothers. They released singles such as "Mary Goes Round", "I Get High," "Wearing a Label," "Whiskey and Daisy;" and albums Metheny Brothers and Paula, and Dance.

He was sincerely loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Please refer to merodriguez.com for further details.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019
