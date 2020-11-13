Perry Beyer Jr., 59, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020.

He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Perry was born in San Antonio, Texas to Patricia and Perry Beyer Sr. He attended MacArthur High School and graduated in 1979. He married Cindy Beyer (Sievers) on January 12, 1979 at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Perry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.

Perry dedicated his life to the plumbing industry. He began as an apprentice at 19, then started his own business, Beyer Plumbing Co., out of his garage in 1989 at the age of 28. Perry was the president and chief operator for over 30 years. In 1990, alongside his two brothers, Beyer Boys was created. During his illustrious career in the plumbing industry, Perry found every opportunity to give back to the community through his participation in the state and local chapters of the Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors Organization(PHCC). Perry loved the Lord and serving others through ministry. He was an active member and Deacon at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Perry was an active member of the Central Texas chapter of C12, a Christian based advisory board of local business leaders. Perry was also a long time supporter of the Comal County Junior Livestock Association. If Perry was not working or serving at the church, he could be found fishing and hunting.

Perry is preceded in death by his Father Perry Beyer Sr.

He is survived by: wife of 41 years, Cindy Beyer (Sievers), children Jennifer, Liz, James and wife Kayla; granddaughters Eastley and Ellington; his brothers Patrick (Dedra), Jeff (Melodie), his sister Cindy Dawson (Brad); and his Mother Patricia Beyer (Maher). Perry will also forever be remember by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A celebration of Perry's life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Monday, November 16th at 10:00 am. Facial masks are required.

The family asks that in-lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Beyer Cares Foundation; which focuses on giving back to the organizations that Perry held near and dear to his heart. Please visit beyercaresfoundation.com for more information.

The family of Perry Beyer wishes to extend our sincere thank you to the countless doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Houston, Texas Oncology, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Home Instead, and Hope Hospice.