|
|
Dr. Perry Earl Wood, born on February 22, 1960 peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:06 p.m., surrounded by his family. Dr. Wood had a passion for dentistry and was adored by his patients for 30 years. Perry was a fighter for his dreams, passion, and his life. Perry fought to the very end, fighting for more time to be with family.
Dr. Wood is survived by his wife DeAnn Wood, children Brittany Rodriguez, Ryan Wood, Matthew Wood; his son-in-law, Ernesto Rodriguez; grandson Maxwell Rodriguez; brothers Tommy and Robert Wood and his sister, Stacy Wood.
Dr. Wood is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joe Dery; stepfather, Ray Dery; his uncle, Ole Olson; his aunt, Doris Olson, and his mother-in-law, Sue Roland.
A celebration of Dr. Wood's life will be held at St. Thomas
Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., located at 1416 N SH 1604 Loop E Frontage Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78232.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Perry Wood's memory may be made to the San Antonio Christian Dental Clinic at Haven for Hope Dentistry Society (www.sachristiandental.org).
Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020