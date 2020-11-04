1/1
PERRY GENE WORNAT
1957 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Perry Gene Wornat, age 62 of Boerne, Texas announces his passing on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Moulton, Texas, on December 17, 1957 to the late Gus William Wornat and Dolores Dorothy Brueggman.

Perry graduated from Moulton High School and is a graduate of Texas State Technical Institute (TSTI) which was the foundation of his expertise in water and wastewater technology. This was the platform to his successful entrepreneurship in the water treatment industry. He was renowned and respected in industry for his technical expertise and established long standing relationships with colleagues from all over the world.

Perry will lovingly be remembered by his wife Sandy Jean, brother Emil "Bubba" Vrana (Bernadette) of Houston, Texas, sister Peggy Kupka (Frank) of Hallettsville, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Clint Kupka, Sonny Bujnoch, Jose Luis Villa, Tony Dickens, and Kevin and David Vrana.

A private graveside service and burial was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Moulton City Cemetery, Moulton, Texas.

A celebration of Perry's life will be memorialized at St. John Lutheran Church in Boerne, Texas at a later date.

Words of comfort can be posted and shared with the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.comSmith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. Moulton, Texas 77975 Phone # 361-596-4631



Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
