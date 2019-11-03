Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Hubert Rainey Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

In honor of Perry Hubert Rainey Jr. rejoicing with Jesus as of Monday 28 October 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia at Northfork Naval Hospital to Perry Hubert Rainey Sr. & Irene Grainger Davis on 27 April 1939. Being a dependent to a father in the Navy Perry or Hubert as they called him growing up was raised in Miami, Florida. His father was an avid fisherman and he would accompany his father on many occasions. This is where Hubert learned how to catch alligators and would entertain people later in life at the zoo by calling the gators close to him. Perry served in the US Air Force as a career for 26 years in the field of electronics. He moved up the ranking ladder and achieved Chief Master Sargent with many calling him Chief or Chief Rainey by his fellow co-workers. He grew up with Judith Marie Snider RN and married her having two boys Robert Perry & Ronald Brian.

After retirement from the USAF Chief Rainey went back to work for 20 more years in civil service at the Electronics Security Command the same job he had when he retired from active duty. He lost Judy in 2008 and remarried Mary Helen Regrets. He was a strong, dedicated Christian and deacon throughout his life. Perry & Judy would lead and teach Sunday school or Bible study's helping people and directing others to walk by faith in the Christian lifestyle. He had the opportunity to travel around the world living & visiting many countries, he lived a full and wonderful life.

He is survived by his sister Anne Ruth Rainey Sykes, his youngest son Ronald, his daughter in-law Alegria, his step daughter & son Connie & Terry Thill and his 3 grandchildren Brian, Justin & Dillon.

Viewing Service at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North Friday 8 November 2019 between 5-8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 9 November 2019 Mission Park Funeral Chapel North at 2:30 pm.

A graveside military tribute at Mission Park Funeral

Cemetery following the funeral.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -