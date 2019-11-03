|
|
In honor of Perry Hubert Rainey Jr. rejoicing with Jesus as of Monday 28 October 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia at Northfork Naval Hospital to Perry Hubert Rainey Sr. & Irene Grainger Davis on 27 April 1939. Being a dependent to a father in the Navy Perry or Hubert as they called him growing up was raised in Miami, Florida. His father was an avid fisherman and he would accompany his father on many occasions. This is where Hubert learned how to catch alligators and would entertain people later in life at the zoo by calling the gators close to him. Perry served in the US Air Force as a career for 26 years in the field of electronics. He moved up the ranking ladder and achieved Chief Master Sargent with many calling him Chief or Chief Rainey by his fellow co-workers. He grew up with Judith Marie Snider RN and married her having two boys Robert Perry & Ronald Brian.
After retirement from the USAF Chief Rainey went back to work for 20 more years in civil service at the Electronics Security Command the same job he had when he retired from active duty. He lost Judy in 2008 and remarried Mary Helen Regrets. He was a strong, dedicated Christian and deacon throughout his life. Perry & Judy would lead and teach Sunday school or Bible study's helping people and directing others to walk by faith in the Christian lifestyle. He had the opportunity to travel around the world living & visiting many countries, he lived a full and wonderful life.
He is survived by his sister Anne Ruth Rainey Sykes, his youngest son Ronald, his daughter in-law Alegria, his step daughter & son Connie & Terry Thill and his 3 grandchildren Brian, Justin & Dillon.
Viewing Service at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North Friday 8 November 2019 between 5-8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 9 November 2019 Mission Park Funeral Chapel North at 2:30 pm.
A graveside military tribute at Mission Park Funeral
Cemetery following the funeral.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019