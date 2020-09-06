Perry L. Kopecki, 62, residing in San Antonio, Texas passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. Perry worked in the automotive industry for 46 years which was his true calling. He began in the armored car industry and later worked at Tom Benson and Ancira-Winton Chevrolet/Jeep. He founded Kopecki Motor Center in 1991. Perry was enjoying semi-retirement at the time of his passing. Perry liked deep water fishing, politics, photography, and treasured spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Perry is survived by his wife Tracy; two children, Joshua, and Crystal; grandchild, Eleazar (Joshua) his sister; Paullette Allen, nephew; Alan Allen (Terri), great niece; Caitlin Allen and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father E.M., mother Doris, and brother Ronnie Gene.

Memorial services will be held on September 11, 2020 at 2 pm. at Cornerstone Church Chapel Building 18755 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258. The service will also be live streamed (https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://livestreammedianetwork.com/corner-stone-church__;!!Ivohdkk!x4yMwM9jt2oFCs7kTelClLJtfR1u2M7ZYTHC9wQa9Xqqw8Zqpkiwa7la2rnNTAamCIU$ ).

As an expression of personal remembrance friends and family are encouraged to get an annual heart checkup.