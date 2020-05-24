Perry Louis Beyer Sr.
1939 - 2020
Perry Louis Beyer Sr., 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his home in San Antonio, Texas. Perry was born on September 27th, 1939 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Louis and Erna Beyer. He graduated from G.W. Brackenridge High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Perry married Patricia Maher on May 6th, 1960. They had four children together. He worked for City Public Service for 35 years and Beyer Mechanical for another 25 years. He was a family man who loved well and always served others. Perry was passionate about mentoring couples and ministering to men. He was involved in church ministry and Bible Study Fellowship with his wife, Patricia. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family camping, hunting, fishing, and making memories. He supported his grandchildren by attending their games, recitals, activities, and graduations. Perry has blessed the lives of so many over the years and his legacy will continue to live on long after his passing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Beyer and his children Perry Beyer Jr. and his wife, Cindy; Patrick Beyer, and his wife, Dedra; Jeff Beyer, and his wife, Melodie; and Cindy Dawson and her husband, Brad. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Perry is preceded in death by his father, Louis Beyer, mother, Erna Welgehausen Crenwelge, and stepfather, Werner Crenwelge. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for their exemplary care for Perry in his final days. Memorial contributions can be made to Bible Study Fellowship International, Cross Bridge Community Church, and The Alzheimer's Association. Protective Mask required at Visitation and Memorial Service. Memorial Service will also be Livestreamed at http://www.CrossBridgeCommunityChurch.com on date and time listed below. VISITATIONMONDAY, MAY 25, 20205:00 – 8:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL MEMORIAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 20202:00 P.M.CROSSBRIDGECOMMUNITY CHURCH You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
MAY
27
Service
02:00 PM
Crossbridge Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Sending so much love and prayers to you all
Ashley Jencks
Neighbor
May 23, 2020
Dear Beyer family,
I know you miss the sweet, silly, sincere moments with Perry that you will never forget. I have fond memories of spending time at Pat&Perry's House. It was the place to be.
Thank you Pat and God bless all of you.
Brenda Riley
Family Friend
May 22, 2020
PAT AND FAMILY So sorry for your loss. My condolences to the whole family. praying for you. May the Lord give you all peace and restore your hearts. Friend in Christ Betty Stokes.
Betty Stokes
Friend
May 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your lloss. Although I did not know Perry Sr. Personally, I know he was much loved by you all and will be missed dearly. I am praying for your family in this time that you will have peace and assurance of Perry Sr.'s victory in Jesus.
Mary Lowe
Friend
May 21, 2020
He was a great man in my life ❤...my prayers are with Pat and the Beyer family.
Evan White
Family Friend
May 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. What a very sweet man. May God bless you all in this difficult time
Tracy Rowland
Friend
May 21, 2020
All of us at JB Warranties are deeply saddened, and are grieving with you. The Bohannan and Cue families are keenly aware of the rare beauty that exists when generations of a family form a lasting heritage that brings value, integrity and compassion to all those they touch. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Scott Wharton
Friend
May 21, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. I remember him as being kind and thought of him as one of the church's "pillars." My dad too worked at CPS for over 35 years, I'll bet they knew each other. Praying for peace and comfort for the family! Lisa Schwenn
Lisa Schwenn
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I knew Perry when he worked out of Jones Avenue.
My condolences to the whole family.
Vernon Gray
Coworker
May 20, 2020
My condolences to the family. Perry was always a pleasure to be around, full of joy and conversation to make you laugh and feel better about yourself. His greatness is demonstrated in his entire family and may God bring peace and comfort to all of you in this time of loss. God bless!
Terry Beck
Friend
May 20, 2020
"Your family is in my thoughts and prayers and and I know that His memories will get you trough this tough time. May God give peace and comfort. My sincere condolences"
Joe Frias, Chief Mechanical Supervisor
May 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a good man and his attributes shine on thru his family. David & Debbie Jacobs
David Jacobs
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a legacy this man has left, serving his country, family and his community. The Freund family joins you in your grief as we celebrate his life and legacy. Praying for you all.
Patrick Freund
Family Friend
May 20, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to ya'll, we will keep you in our prayers...
Jimmy & Tammy Dyer
Friend
May 20, 2020
Our sincerest condolences and prayers of peace for the Beyer Family.
Angie Gonzalez, J.R.'s Plumbing
Coworker
May 20, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. You are in my family's prayers.
Tom Knight
Family Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Lynn McGray
Family Friend
May 20, 2020
Sending our love to you all at this time. We can tell the wonderful love your dad has passed on through you all and yours.
The Hornsby's
Friend
May 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you Pat and the entire family.
Jane Eickenroht
Friend
May 19, 2020
My condolences to you and your family! God Bless!
Don Rackler
Friend
May 19, 2020
I am grateful for having such a dear friend in our lives. We have shared happy times and sad times but thru it all can't remember a time of anger in Perry. He always managed to have a smile and laugh. May God's comfort be with you all as you go thru these times. Rejoice in all the sweet memories.
Dolly Heiser
Family Friend
May 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Bless all the family. I know how close all the family is.
Deborah & Jerry Burrows
Family
May 19, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. I remember going to church and seeing the Beyer's. They were great at making people smile and showing the love for everyone. We are blessed to have know him. And even getting to know the family.
Tracy Vainio
Family Friend
May 19, 2020
Wonder brother in Christ, was truly like a Dad to me. Someone you could truly share anything with. A true example with a legacy no one could match. Miss you greatly.
Ed Weber
Friend
May 19, 2020
We will always remember Perry's kindness and sweet heart. He will be missed but never forgotten. Love, John & Glenda Dean
John & Glenda Dean
Family Friend
May 19, 2020
Bill and I are so very sorry for your tremendous loss. I have so many memories from my childhood of fun with all of the Beyer family. Please accept our sincere condolences. Your family will remain in our prayers.
Becca and Bill Leader
Family Friend
May 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you the strength. My most sincere condolences. Lisa Casarez United Water Restoration
Lisa Casarez
Acquaintance
