Perry Louis Beyer Sr., 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his home in San Antonio, Texas. Perry was born on September 27th, 1939 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Louis and Erna Beyer. He graduated from G.W. Brackenridge High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Perry married Patricia Maher on May 6th, 1960. They had four children together. He worked for City Public Service for 35 years and Beyer Mechanical for another 25 years. He was a family man who loved well and always served others. Perry was passionate about mentoring couples and ministering to men. He was involved in church ministry and Bible Study Fellowship with his wife, Patricia. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family camping, hunting, fishing, and making memories. He supported his grandchildren by attending their games, recitals, activities, and graduations. Perry has blessed the lives of so many over the years and his legacy will continue to live on long after his passing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Beyer and his children Perry Beyer Jr. and his wife, Cindy; Patrick Beyer, and his wife, Dedra; Jeff Beyer, and his wife, Melodie; and Cindy Dawson and her husband, Brad. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Perry is preceded in death by his father, Louis Beyer, mother, Erna Welgehausen Crenwelge, and stepfather, Werner Crenwelge. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for their exemplary care for Perry in his final days. Memorial contributions can be made to Bible Study Fellowship International, Cross Bridge Community Church, and The Alzheimer's Association. Protective Mask required at Visitation and Memorial Service. Memorial Service will also be Livestreamed at http://www.CrossBridgeCommunityChurch.com on date and time listed below. VISITATIONMONDAY, MAY 25, 20205:00 – 8:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL MEMORIAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 20202:00 P.M.CROSSBRIDGECOMMUNITY CHURCH You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.