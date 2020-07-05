Pervis Ellison was born to the union of Willie B. and Essie Lee Huff Ellison on June 1, 1929 in Tillmon, Texas. He was the oldest of nine children. His parents Willie B and Essie Lee; brothers, Freddie and Alvin Ellison, preceded him in death.

Pervis worked in the Field Engineering Department as a Supervisor at Lackland Air Force Base and retired after 37 years. Pervis was able to acquire his own business and provided automotive and mechanic services for over 50 years.

Pervis was a member of the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was a 32nd Degree Shriner. Pervis found love again later in life in Idella Curtis, and was married October 10, 2019. Pervis Ellison is survived by his wife, Idella Ellison; one daughter, Gloria Anderson; four sons, Pervis James, Michael (Paula), Stanley, and Keith (Katisha); twelve grandchildren; fifteen greatgrandchildren; three sisters, Lola Marie (Los Angeles, CA), Ella Ray Williams and Hazel Maxine Young (San Antonio, TX); three brothers, Ozell (Dallas, TX), Eddie (Chicago, IL), and Laverne (San Antonio); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving neighbors, and caring friends. Services will be as follow: Visitation- Sunday July 5, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road Funeral – Monday July 6, 2020, 11 am at Mt. Zion First Baptist church, 333 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX.