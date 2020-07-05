1/1
PERVIS ELLISON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PERVIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pervis Ellison was born to the union of Willie B. and Essie Lee Huff Ellison on June 1, 1929 in Tillmon, Texas. He was the oldest of nine children. His parents Willie B and Essie Lee; brothers, Freddie and Alvin Ellison, preceded him in death.

Pervis worked in the Field Engineering Department as a Supervisor at Lackland Air Force Base and retired after 37 years. Pervis was able to acquire his own business and provided automotive and mechanic services for over 50 years.

Pervis was a member of the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was a 32nd Degree Shriner. Pervis found love again later in life in Idella Curtis, and was married October 10, 2019. Pervis Ellison is survived by his wife, Idella Ellison; one daughter, Gloria Anderson; four sons, Pervis James, Michael (Paula), Stanley, and Keith (Katisha); twelve grandchildren; fifteen greatgrandchildren; three sisters, Lola Marie (Los Angeles, CA), Ella Ray Williams and Hazel Maxine Young (San Antonio, TX); three brothers, Ozell (Dallas, TX), Eddie (Chicago, IL), and Laverne (San Antonio); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving neighbors, and caring friends. Services will be as follow: Visitation- Sunday July 5, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road Funeral – Monday July 6, 2020, 11 am at Mt. Zion First Baptist church, 333 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved