Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Pete Casias Obituary
February 6, 1936 - March 1, 2019
Captain Pete Casias, Jr. SAPD (Ret) passed away on March 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on February 6, 1936 in Somerset, Texas to Pedro G. Casias, Sr. and Anita Tijerina Casias. Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alice Arguello; and brother, Dan T. Casias. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores Diaz Casias; daughter, Gilda Robinson (Davis); sons, Pete Casias, III (Cristela), Roland Casias and Ralph Casias (Nora); sister, Gloria Langnar (Paul); 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Pete served in the US Army and was a retired SAPD Captain.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
