Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
San Fernando Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Reyna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Pete Raymond Reyna Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Pete Raymond Reyna Sr. Obituary
November 29, 1936 - February 27, 2019
Rev. Pete Raymond Reyna Sr., born November 29, 1936, went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019, at the age of 82. Pete proudly served his country by serving in the U.S. Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1959. He also had an extensive career in the accounting field and the construction industry. In 1990, Pete was ordained a non-denominational minister in the Ministry of Salvation Church and took joy in sharing stories of the many unique weddings he officiated.
He also mentored for Prison Fellowship Ministries, participated in Bible Study Fellowship, and was President of the Board for Palmer Drug Abuse Program. Pete was also the host and producer of "Public Forum", a public access television show. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Pedro F. and Minnie Reyna; and son Pete R. Reyna Jr. Pete's legacy will live on in the hearts of his daughter Antoinette J. Reyna; 6 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren; brothers Ret. LTC Martin Monita Reyna (Connie), and Carlos Mauro Reyna (Annie); and numerous cousins and friends.

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 9am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 for a 9:30 a.m. Mass at San Fernando Cathedral. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now