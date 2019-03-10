|
|
November 29, 1936 - February 27, 2019
Rev. Pete Raymond Reyna Sr., born November 29, 1936, went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019, at the age of 82. Pete proudly served his country by serving in the U.S. Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1959. He also had an extensive career in the accounting field and the construction industry. In 1990, Pete was ordained a non-denominational minister in the Ministry of Salvation Church and took joy in sharing stories of the many unique weddings he officiated.
He also mentored for Prison Fellowship Ministries, participated in Bible Study Fellowship, and was President of the Board for Palmer Drug Abuse Program. Pete was also the host and producer of "Public Forum", a public access television show. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Pedro F. and Minnie Reyna; and son Pete R. Reyna Jr. Pete's legacy will live on in the hearts of his daughter Antoinette J. Reyna; 6 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren; brothers Ret. LTC Martin Monita Reyna (Connie), and Carlos Mauro Reyna (Annie); and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 9am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 for a 9:30 a.m. Mass at San Fernando Cathedral. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019