PETE T. HERNANDEZ JR.
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Pete Hernandez Jr passed away.

He was born on October 30, 1952 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded by his parents, Bertha and Pete Hernandez SR.

He is survived by his wife Priscila; Children; Grandchildren; and extended family. Pete served in the US Army for 26 years.

After retiring from the military, he pursued a career with the SA Health Department from where he retired.

Pete will be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

A private Military Honors Service will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will proceed at a later date.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
