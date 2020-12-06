On November 23, 2020, at the age of 69, 1st Sergeant (Ret) Peter Larsen passed away in San Antonio, TX. Peter was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 12, 1951 to Gerald and Helen Larsen. He was raised in Hancock, MI surrounded by many family members. Peter joined the United States Army following graduation from high school and proudly served this country for 22 years. In the Army he served in Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Years after retiring from the Army he began a career in Civil Service for the Department of Defense. During this 20 year career, he was known to be very knowledgeable in his field, a consummate professional, and an exceedingly devoted employee.

Peter was a dedicated father and grandfather who always put his children first. He set the example of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance for his children.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Larsen and Patricia Larsen; his grandchildren, Justine Lucio and Isaac Larsen; and his beloved cats.

For full service details and to view the livestream please visit www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with