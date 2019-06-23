|
|
April 7, 1956 - June 6, 2019
On Thursday, June 6,2019, Peter J. "Pete" Altman, age 63, passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas. Cancer and complications from liver disease took Pete from us much too soon.
Born in Biloxi, Miss. Pete was the third child of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Bill and Jo Altman. Survived by spouse of almost 40 years Cindy, father Bill, sister Gwen and brothers Hank and Lee.
Pete attended Clemens High in Schertz, TX and was an army veteran, which enabled him to travel in Germany and Europe.
Pete established his career at Alumax in interior glass shower/bath enclosures and decorative mirrors for the home building industry. During his tenure he rose to the position of plant manager.
Together Pete and Cindy owned and operated Casa del Sol Rustic Furniture for 12 years in downtown Mansfield, TX.
The kindness of Pete's coworkers at Hartung Glass was greatly appreciated by Pete, Cindy and our family.
Pete's interests were in electronics and computers. He enjoyed boating and playing golf with his dad and long time friends Marc Wyle, Marty Rothrock and Jim Andersen.
Pete's wishes were to release his ashes at the Texas Gulf Coast.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019