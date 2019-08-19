|
MAY 11, 1925 - AUGUST 17, 2019
The precious soul of Peter C. Anton, Sr., 94 yrs. young, known to all as "Pete", left its worldly body on August 17, 2019, to be received in the loving and waiting arms of our Eternal Father and Lord, Jesus Christ. They say that "legends never die" and rightly so with this one. His story will be told over and over for generations to come for having touched so many people with love and humility. He was indeed a "legend", dubbed by the San Antonio Spurs, and the oldest ongoing employee of the NBA and The San Antonio Spurs since its inauguration 46 years ago. He had a passion for basketball and the Spurs was his "family" too. Pete was born in East Chicago, Indiana, on May 11, 1925, the son of Greek immigrant parents, Gust and Europe Antonopoulos. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Angela Vamvoras Anton, and his siblings, Demetrios, George, Christopher, Aristotle and Angie. Pete is survived by his son, His Eminence Metropolitan- Archbishop Tarasios of Buenos Aires and South America; daughter, Mrs. Irene F. Pavlovsky and spouse James Anthony of Katy, TX.; grandson, U.S. Marine Staff Sargent Arthur Pavlovsky and his spouse Vanessa, four great-grand children: Izaiha, Sophia, Aubrey and Zoey; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and God-children. In 1996 Peter C. Anton, Sr. was designated an Archon of the Holy and Great Church of Christ by His All Holiness The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, an honor which he held with great spiritual pride. He was also a member of A.H.E.P.A. (American Hellenic Educational and Philanthropic Association) and was a devout member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, serving on the parish council as president and member. Visitation will begin from 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20th at Porter Loring Mortuary. The Trisaghion will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21st, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 N. St. Mary's St. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. The Funeral Services will be celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, representing The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, His Eminence Metropolitan Archbishop Tarasios and numerous local and visiting clergy.
Pallbearers honoring Pete are Nick Anthony, Tony Kylitis, Kris Davis, Jordan Howenstine, James Anthony Pavlovsky and Dean Danas. The procession will be led by the clergy, followed by U.S. Marine Staff Sargent Arthur Pavlovsky. The Makaria (Funeral Repast) will follow the Interment at the St. Sophia Community Hall. The family wishes to thank The Revd. Sisters Samuela and those with her from St. Francis Nursing Home for assisting in the spiritual and peaceful passing of our father's soul to its new abode, among the saints, in the Kingdom of Heaven.
