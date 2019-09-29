|
March 29, 1946 - September 26, 2019
Peter Suess was born March 29, 1946 in Neenah, WI and passed away on September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous ten year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was a proud graduate of Bishop Miege School in 1964, along with his high school sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Martha.
Peter served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He graduated from the University of Kansas in May 1972 and never failed to let everyone know how proud he was of his Kansas Jayhawks. Peter loved to talk with everyone he met, and that helped establish many great friendships during his life.
He loved life with his spouse Martha who he married in 1969. That marriage resulted in three wonderful children. David, his spouse Shannon and their two children Abbey and Lauren; Sarah, her spouse Adam and children Avery, Owen and Cooper; Molly, and her spouse Kevin and children, Ryan and Casey. Nothing brought him greater joy than time with his family.
He is also survived by his brother Phil Suess and his family. Peter was blessed to have great relationships with numerous members of his extended family.
Peter was very generous with his time by giving back to his Community. He volunteered with numerous organizations including; Loaves and Fishes, Holy Trinity Cancer Support Group, , University of Kansas Alumni Association, and others. For the past ten years he and Martha have been actively involved with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Peter was a familiar face at events and took advantage of opportunities to spread the inspirational message of hope for patients and families. Peter felt deep compassion for patients and caregivers dealing with this disease relying on his faith in God to carry him through.
The family is so appreciative of all of the support, love and caring that Peter received from all the healthcare professionals and friends during his life.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the San Antonio PanCan PurpleStride 5k on November 16 at Fiesta Texas. You can sign up and join the ""Peter's Pride"" team at http://support.pancan.org/goto/peterspride.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 30th from 5pm until 7pm followed by a Rosary at Porter Loring North. Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church beginning at 10am, followed by a luncheon at the church.
