Peter Charles Lawrence Davisson
Peter Charles Lawrence Davisson was born September 10, 1948 in Arlington, Virginia and died July 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

God gave Peter beautiful blue eyes, a strong body, a quick insightful mind and a tender heart. Peter was a lively curious little boy, obviously intelligent. His teachers quickly learned to keep him busy. As an adult Peter remained both curious and lively, still eager for experience, somehow still tender with a self-effacing but realistic humor. His confidence was in Jesus; his resolve always optimistic. On his 55th birthday, Peter announced, "Don't worry Momma, I am just a late bloomer." Jesus kept Peter safe in this world for 71 years and it is to his heavenly home that Peter has been taken – finally eternally joyful; finally eternally free; now for all eternity the delightful man God knew Peter to be.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Dave, his mother, Betty and his sister, Sara Louise.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
