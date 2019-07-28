San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
102 Lorenz
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Conover Hains


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August 8, 1929 - July 19, 2019
Born into a decorated military family on August 8, 1929, in Junction City, Kansas, Peter followed in the footsteps of his father and other men in their family line by attending the United States Military Academy (West Point). Upon his graduation in 1952, Peter began a military career that would span 27 years and take him all around the world. Serving his country faithfully, Peter received the following medals and badges: Legion of Merit w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army of Occupation (Berlin); Parachutist Badge; National Defense Service w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster Medal; United Nations Service; Air Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge; Korean Service w/1 Bronze Service Star Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnam Service w/4 Bronze Service Stars; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Silver Star; Vietnamese Armor Badge; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm.

During the time of Peter's military service and together with his first wife, Karol, Peter raised three sons, Peter Conover Hains V, Maj. (Ret) John Power Hains, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul Dennis Hains, with Karol predeceasing Peter in 1979 after her battle with cancer.
In 1983 Peter married Charlotte and warmly enfolded her children, Tiffany (Pappas) Daniels, Shannon Pappas, and Matthew Pappas, loving them as his own.
Peter was an active member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church for the last 36 years. He was also actively involved in First Presbyterian Church with Charlotte and with a group of men with whom he studied the scriptures on Thursday mornings for many years.
On July 19, 2019, Peter passed from this world and his earthly body to be with his mighty God, having faithfully completed a life of devotion - to Jesus, to his family, to others, and to his country. Peter's life was shaped and characterized by service, humility, faith, and love, and those who had the privilege of knowing him personally were blessed. In addition to Charlotte and their combined six children, Peter is survived by his sister Lulu, brothers John and Fred, and many adoring grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary (1101 McCullough Ave). A funeral mass for Peter will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church at 12:00pm on Wednesday, July 31. A burial service with military honors will also be held on July 31 at 1:30pm at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery with a reception to follow at 2:00pm at the adjacent Fort Sam Houston Golf Club.
Memorial gifts may be made to KAKO Retreat Center, PO Box 29, Russian Mission, Alaska, 99657 or to St. Labre Indian School, PO Box 216, Ashland, Montana, 59003.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now