|
|
August 8, 1929 - July 19, 2019
Born into a decorated military family on August 8, 1929, in Junction City, Kansas, Peter followed in the footsteps of his father and other men in their family line by attending the United States Military Academy (West Point). Upon his graduation in 1952, Peter began a military career that would span 27 years and take him all around the world. Serving his country faithfully, Peter received the following medals and badges: Legion of Merit w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army of Occupation (Berlin); Parachutist Badge; National Defense Service w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster Medal; United Nations Service; Air Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge; Korean Service w/1 Bronze Service Star Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnam Service w/4 Bronze Service Stars; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Silver Star; Vietnamese Armor Badge; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm.
During the time of Peter's military service and together with his first wife, Karol, Peter raised three sons, Peter Conover Hains V, Maj. (Ret) John Power Hains, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul Dennis Hains, with Karol predeceasing Peter in 1979 after her battle with cancer.
In 1983 Peter married Charlotte and warmly enfolded her children, Tiffany (Pappas) Daniels, Shannon Pappas, and Matthew Pappas, loving them as his own.
Peter was an active member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church for the last 36 years. He was also actively involved in First Presbyterian Church with Charlotte and with a group of men with whom he studied the scriptures on Thursday mornings for many years.
On July 19, 2019, Peter passed from this world and his earthly body to be with his mighty God, having faithfully completed a life of devotion - to Jesus, to his family, to others, and to his country. Peter's life was shaped and characterized by service, humility, faith, and love, and those who had the privilege of knowing him personally were blessed. In addition to Charlotte and their combined six children, Peter is survived by his sister Lulu, brothers John and Fred, and many adoring grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary (1101 McCullough Ave). A funeral mass for Peter will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church at 12:00pm on Wednesday, July 31. A burial service with military honors will also be held on July 31 at 1:30pm at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery with a reception to follow at 2:00pm at the adjacent Fort Sam Houston Golf Club.
Memorial gifts may be made to KAKO Retreat Center, PO Box 29, Russian Mission, Alaska, 99657 or to St. Labre Indian School, PO Box 216, Ashland, Montana, 59003.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019