Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
2504 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Mission Burial Park South
View Map
Peter George Callins

Peter George Callins Obituary
April 19, 1924 - March 16, 2019
Peter George Callins, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas.

The son of Diamondo and George Callins, one of the founding families at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Peter had fond memories of growing up attending church with extended families and first-generation Greek immigrants.

Having served in World War II as First Lieutenant in the Field Artillery, he returned to Texas A&M to receive his degree in Architecture. Over the following fifty years, he enjoyed the challenges and rewards as Principal Architect of many commercial and school buildings in San Antonio and surrounding areas. His firm, Callins Associates, also assisted in the planning of the Paseo del Rio and the Institute of Texan Cultures.

Peter is survived by his wife, Sue Dial Callins; his three children: daughter, Terri, sons, George (Cindy) and Tom; and their mother, Olga.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2019
