April 19, 1924 - March 16, 2019

Peter George Callins, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas.



The son of Diamondo and George Callins, one of the founding families at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Peter had fond memories of growing up attending church with extended families and first-generation Greek immigrants.



Having served in World War II as First Lieutenant in the Field Artillery, he returned to Texas A&M to receive his degree in Architecture. Over the following fifty years, he enjoyed the challenges and rewards as Principal Architect of many commercial and school buildings in San Antonio and surrounding areas. His firm, Callins Associates, also assisted in the planning of the Paseo del Rio and the Institute of Texan Cultures.



Peter is survived by his wife, Sue Dial Callins; his three children: daughter, Terri, sons, George (Cindy) and Tom; and their mother, Olga.



The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.







TRISAGION

WEDNESDAY

MARCH 20, 2019

5:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MCCULLOUGH



FUNERAL

THURSDAY

MARCH 21, 2019

10:00 A.M.

ST. SOPHIA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

2504 N. ST. MARY'S STREET



Interment will follow Mission Park Burial South. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church.



