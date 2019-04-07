|
FEBRUARY 19, 1942 - APRIL 4, 2019
CMSgt. Peter Leland Dunbar, USAF (Ret.) age 77 of San Antonio passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born February 19, 1942 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Ralph and Virginia (Marshall) Dunbar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gail Daniel; and son-in-law, JaSon Frigm. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Tracy Frigm; Christopher Dunbar, Pam (Ben) Torgesen, Rachel (John) Plimpton, Amy (Aaron) Hoffmann, Ryan (Taylor) Dunbar and Corey Dunbar; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Wendy Sampson, John Michael Dunbar, Mark Dunbar, Matthew Dunbar, Robin Pelissier, Paige Redfield and Merrilea Goulet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service with Military Honors will be at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7420 Huebner Road. The Graveside Service will be private at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory be made to the Boy Scouts of America. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
