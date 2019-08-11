|
|
June 15, 1937 - August 5, 2019
Peter Martin Mahula, a deeply loving father and devoted husband, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 5, 2019. He was born June 15, 1937 in Lockhart, Texas and passed away at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Cecilia Mahula. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Mahula, and his sons, Daryl Mahula and David Mahula (Cynthia); one granddaughter, Maegan Mahula; and brother, Andy Preiss. Peter used his mechanical skills throughout his life as a heavy equipment mechanic with City Public Service for 32 years, and with his hobby of antique tractor restoration. 2 Corinthians 5:8, "We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." Ephesians 2:8, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God." A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 5:30pm-8:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in St. Hedwig, Texas.
FUNERAL MASS
Monday, August 12, 2019
10:00am
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Interment will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery. Father Scott Janysek will be officiant of the service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019