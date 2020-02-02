|
Peter O. Mireles, age 94, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in Waelder, Texas on April 29, 1925. Peter was a proud veteran of WWII and the Korean War in the United States Navy. He also served his country in Civil Service for the Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic for 45 years. Peter was a beloved father, brother, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldo and Maria Mireles, his wife of 54 years, Carmen; and his brothers, George, Antonio, and Henry. He is survived by his children, Richard, Robert and his wife, Patricia, Delia and her husband, Tim; his daughter-in-law, Karen; his sisters, Minerva McCall, Margaret Avila, Mary Romo, Estella Mireles; and brother, Geraldo Mireles; grandchildren, Lana Logan, Trever, Chelsea, Stephanie, Clinton, Lindsay; and great grandchildren, Andy, and Ben.
The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, February 6th at 9:00 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a . Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020