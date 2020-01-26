|
|
Born on Sept. 17, 1961 in San Antonio, TX, his parents were Peter Samuel Gross, Jr. and Jacqueline Kennedy Gross. At age seven the family moved to Seguin, TX where Peter and his siblings had an opportunity to live in the country and learn many lessons about hard work that helped to produce a love of nature and animals. Peter graduated from Seguin High School in 1979 where he was a member of the Jazz Band and Honor Band, where he was first chair trombone. As a member of the Jazz Band, he toured seven European countries that concluded at the Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland. He was an accomplished pianist and at age 16 began teaching piano after school at Windecker Music School. He was piano accompanist for Baccalaureate ceremonies for his graduating class. Peter was awarded for Who's Who in music as well as Best Solo Performance in Jazz Combo. In 1983 he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Piano Performance from Texas Lutheran College, now known as Texas Lutheran University. He had 14 years of private instruction from Anita Windecker, Professor of Music at TLU. Peter also received instruction in Dallas, TX at Church Educators Seminars. He received many awards and honors throughout the years for his outstanding ability to take on very difficult compositions and perform as though he had practiced for the occasion for many hours and years before. Peter was piano accompanist for many years in San Antonio for productions of "Sound of Music", "Oliver", "Pagora the Witch" and many others. Until his death, Peter was organist at San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio. It was Peters fun-loving personality that so many adored, and he will truly be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Samuel Gross, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Gross as well as siblings, Sydni Curtis (Wes) and Joseph Gross (Kim) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Father Victor Valdez will officiate a Memorial Mass on February 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the San Fernando Cathedrals' music department in his remembrance.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020