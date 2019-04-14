|
|
April 28, 1932 - April 9, 2019
Pete Kessey, age 86, passed away April 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born on April 28, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas.
He was a loving father, grand father, friend and neighbor who will be dearly missed.
Pete joined the Navy after graduating high school in 1950. During his 4-year tour in the Navy as a Hospital Coreman, he met Dr. Tom Dooley. After his tour, Pete joined Dr. Dooly and three other American medics in Southeast Asia on a medical mission in Laos healing sick villagers. Pete's humanitarian contributions were honored in Dr. Dooley's book "The Edge of Tomorrow".
Pete began his college career at the University of Texas in Austin where he met Barbara Ruesch of Columbus, Texas. They were married in August 1958 and began their family with the birth of their daughter Scharon. In 1961 they moved to San Antonio and were soon joined by son Scott.
Pete was involved in his children's activities and hobbies throughout their lives.
He continued to serve in the Navy Reserve for many years until retirement. He remained quite the character to his friends, family and neighbors throughout the rest of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Scharon Echols and her husband Pat of New Braunfels, TX; son Thomas Prescott Kessey of Houston, brother Edward Kessey and wife Susie of Tulsa, OK; grandsons, Braden Echols and wife Jessica, Cody Echols of New Braunfels, great grandchildren Turner and Tatum Echols, and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held at 2pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home followed by a 3pm Funeral Service.
The Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, TX.
Condolence may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019