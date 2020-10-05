(Ret.)Msgt. Petra Ana Rios Santiago was born June 27, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana and went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. (Ret.)Msgt. Petra is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Patricio Rios; brother, Joey; nephew, A.J. and sister, Lupe. She is survived by her husband, (Ret.)Msgt. Fernando Guzman; children, Natalia M.S. Rasche (Roy Rasche), Lisa S. Uviedo (Roni Uviedo), and Carlos J.T. Santiago, Jr. (Melissa Santiago); grandchildren, Miranda E. Rasche, Dana V. Rasche, Dylan R. Rasche, Kai A. Santiago, and Maximus K. Santiago; brother, Marcus Rios (Grace Rios), and many loving family and friends. (Ret.)Msgt. Petra Ana Santiago was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 visitation will continue from 8:00am to 8:45am. A procession will depart at 8:45am for a 9:15am Funeral Mass at San Juan de Los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.