Petra Micaela Campos, born on October 20, 1953, was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 66. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Campos; parents, Patsy A. & Alejandro G. Satarain; brother Mike Satarain. Petra is loved and will be greatly missed by her companion, Richard Pedraza ;daughters, Lisa Campos, Jennifer Campos companion Mark and Christina Acosta; grandchildren, Maranda, Adreana, Eric, Jeremy, Bobby, Joshua, Joe, Adrian, Juan, Serena, Jeremiah, Rosario, Manuel and Maria; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Stella, Alex (Yolanda),and Ricky Satarain, Maria (Ralph) Reyes, Teresa (Manuel) Gaspar, Robert Day; and numerous nieces and nephews. We have you in our Hearts. We love you and will miss you always and forever.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4pm to 7:30pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:15am for a 10:00am Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.