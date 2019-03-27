|
May 31, 1920 - March 22, 2019
Petronilo G. Guzman, age 98, of San Antonio went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 31, 1920 to Juan and Josefa Guzman in Saspamco, Texas.
Mr. Guzman was a hard worker and a jack of all traits. He was a great mechanic and he loved to do carpentry. As a young man he worked for the railroad and traveled to different states as a migrant worker. In the early 1950's, he landed a job at Kelly Airforce Base as an aircraft mechanic and retired after 40 years of civil service. In his younger days he loved playing baseball and joined several neighborhood teams, one being with Saldaña Brothers. He swung with his left arm and was an excellent hitter, therefore he was nickname, "Lefty". He was a great family man and enjoyed working outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Juanita C. Guzman, parents Juan and Josefa Guzman, brothers Lino and Munceis, sisters Margarita Hinojosa and Amalia Espinoza.
He is survived by daughters, Lydia C. Guzman, Margarita and husband Cecilio De La Garza, Ortencia C. Guzman, Santa and husband, Gordon Aldridge. Son, Jose and wife, Julie Guzman. Five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers Funeral Home 515 N. Main Ave.
On Friday, March 29, 2019, the funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Highway, with interment to follow at San Fernando II Castroville Rd.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019