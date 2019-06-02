|
August 9, 1958 - May 11, 2019
Philip Andrew Marcinek age 60, passed away unexpected- ly on May 11, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, TX.
Born on August 9, 1958, Philip was the eighth child of Edward and Adeline (Pawloski) Marcinek. He grew up in Hopkins MI, graduated from Hopkins High School 1976 and graduated from Western Michigan University, School of Aviation. As a charter pilot, he flew clients to destinations in the US and Mexico.
He attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister. Serving are five brothers, three sisters, a large extended family and many friends.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019