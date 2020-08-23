Philip Anthony Pena, born October 16, 1939, son of the late Frank Pietro Pena and Ceclia May Scallorn Pena, passed away peacefully at home August 13, 2020.

Phil was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He was a 1959 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, and a Sergeant (E5) in the USMC Reserves where he was a distinguished member of the Rifle Corps.

His life-long profession was in the electrical field, starting as an electrical journeyman at Alder Electric and retiring as an electrical estimator from H. B. Zachary. In the mid '70's through the 1980's Phil was passionately involved in San Antonio youth soccer heading the Mavericks Soccer Club and refereeing.

In his later years he enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and dabbling in the stock market.

Phil is preceded in death by the late Linda Sue Pena and leaves behind daughters Susan Perez & Phylis Zimmermann (Jorge Ramos), and son Christopher Pena, grandchildren Serena (Myles) Buentello, Sean Perales, Sydney, Matthew, Harper & Paden Zimmermann, Isabel & Ileana Pena and daughter-in-law Vanessa Mata-Pena, brother Michael (Sharon) Pena, nephew Stewart (Carmen) Garner, and many more special family and friends.

Due to social distancing, a family-only memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Meals on Wheels organization.