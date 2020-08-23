1/1
PHILIP ANTHONY PENA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Philip Anthony Pena, born October 16, 1939, son of the late Frank Pietro Pena and Ceclia May Scallorn Pena, passed away peacefully at home August 13, 2020.

Phil was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He was a 1959 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, and a Sergeant (E5) in the USMC Reserves where he was a distinguished member of the Rifle Corps.

His life-long profession was in the electrical field, starting as an electrical journeyman at Alder Electric and retiring as an electrical estimator from H. B. Zachary. In the mid '70's through the 1980's Phil was passionately involved in San Antonio youth soccer heading the Mavericks Soccer Club and refereeing.

In his later years he enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and dabbling in the stock market.

Phil is preceded in death by the late Linda Sue Pena and leaves behind daughters Susan Perez & Phylis Zimmermann (Jorge Ramos), and son Christopher Pena, grandchildren Serena (Myles) Buentello, Sean Perales, Sydney, Matthew, Harper & Paden Zimmermann, Isabel & Ileana Pena and daughter-in-law Vanessa Mata-Pena, brother Michael (Sharon) Pena, nephew Stewart (Carmen) Garner, and many more special family and friends.

Due to social distancing, a family-only memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Meals on Wheels organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved