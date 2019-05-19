MARCH 19, 1926 - MAY 11, 201 9

Major Philip B. Schuback, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Philip was born on March 19, 1926 in Bronx, New York to parents, Florence and Jacob Schuback. Philip enlisted in the United States military in 1942 and retired as a Major in 1989. He obtained a Master's degree in Education from Our Lady of the Lake University and was an employee of Northside Independent School District from 1961-1984. Philip served as the Principal at Leon Valley Elementary for 14 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Angeles Schuback; and his son Patrick Schuback. Philip is survived by his wife Betty McMillan Schuback; his son Michael Schuback; his grandchildren; and other beloved family members.



GRAVESIDE

TUESDAY, MAY 21ST 2019

10:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH RD



Rabbi Norton Schectman will officiate the graveside service with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary