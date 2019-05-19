San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Schuback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip B. Schuback


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip B. Schuback Obituary
MARCH 19, 1926 - MAY 11, 201 9
Major Philip B. Schuback, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Philip was born on March 19, 1926 in Bronx, New York to parents, Florence and Jacob Schuback. Philip enlisted in the United States military in 1942 and retired as a Major in 1989. He obtained a Master's degree in Education from Our Lady of the Lake University and was an employee of Northside Independent School District from 1961-1984. Philip served as the Principal at Leon Valley Elementary for 14 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Angeles Schuback; and his son Patrick Schuback. Philip is survived by his wife Betty McMillan Schuback; his son Michael Schuback; his grandchildren; and other beloved family members.

GRAVESIDE
TUESDAY, MAY 21ST 2019
10:00 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY WURZBACH RD

Rabbi Norton Schectman will officiate the graveside service with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now