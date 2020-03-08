|
Philip Barnard Young died peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 13, 2020. He was 76.
Born August 28, 1943 in Indianapolis to Barney and Peggy Young, Phil was the oldest of three children. After earning a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from Northwestern University, he went on to teach at Towson University in Maryland for 14 years. Later, he worked in the educational testing industry in San Antonio, where he led a distinguished 24-year career.
Phil's life was defined by his passions for education, music, and family. He first picked up his trombone in high school, a lifelong hobby that eventually inspired his children to express their showmanship in piano, trumpet, trombone, and theater. Curious by nature, Phil loved having thought-provoking conversations and learning other people's views. He never forgot to remind his children to "ask lots of questions" or missed an opportunity to share a good (or bad) pun. His large, booming laugh was infectious. Later in his life, Phil became a devoted member of his church choir at St. Luke's Episcopal, where his baritone voice frequently rang out.
Phil's undergraduate alma mater, Wabash, also held a special place in his heart. He was proud to be a "Little Giant," often wearing Wabash red and cheering on his football team during their Monon Bell games. He returned several times for reunions, including the 50-year anniversary of his glee club. Phil embodied Wabash's mantra to teach men to "think critically, act responsibly, lead effectively, and live humanly."
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Young; their three children, Paul Young, Cynthia Schultz, and David Young; and eight grandchildren; as well as his brother, Bruce, and sister, Margie.
In lieu of flowers, Phil's family requests that donations be made in his memory to the .
Memorial Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
11 St. Luke's Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209
To honor Phil, please wear Wabash red to the service.