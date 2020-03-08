Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - San Antonio
8910 Bandera Rd Suite 301
San Antonio, TX 78250
(210) 647-1752

Philip Barnard Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Barnard Young Obituary

Philip Barnard Young died peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 13, 2020. He was 76.

Born August 28, 1943 in Indianapolis to Barney and Peggy Young, Phil was the oldest of three children. After earning a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from Northwestern University, he went on to teach at Towson University in Maryland for 14 years. Later, he worked in the educational testing industry in San Antonio, where he led a distinguished 24-year career.

Phil's life was defined by his passions for education, music, and family. He first picked up his trombone in high school, a lifelong hobby that eventually inspired his children to express their showmanship in piano, trumpet, trombone, and theater. Curious by nature, Phil loved having thought-provoking conversations and learning other people's views. He never forgot to remind his children to "ask lots of questions" or missed an opportunity to share a good (or bad) pun. His large, booming laugh was infectious. Later in his life, Phil became a devoted member of his church choir at St. Luke's Episcopal, where his baritone voice frequently rang out.

Phil's undergraduate alma mater, Wabash, also held a special place in his heart. He was proud to be a "Little Giant," often wearing Wabash red and cheering on his football team during their Monon Bell games. He returned several times for reunions, including the 50-year anniversary of his glee club. Phil embodied Wabash's mantra to teach men to "think critically, act responsibly, lead effectively, and live humanly."

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Young; their three children, Paul Young, Cynthia Schultz, and David Young; and eight grandchildren; as well as his brother, Bruce, and sister, Margie.

In lieu of flowers, Phil's family requests that donations be made in his memory to the .

Memorial Service

Friday, March 13, 2020

1:00 PM

St. Luke's Episcopal Church

11 St. Luke's Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209

To honor Phil, please wear Wabash red to the service.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -