August 24, 1920 - March 18, 2019
Philip C. Campos, 98, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in San Antonio on August 24, 1920 to his parents, Antonio and Reyes Campos and shared his early life with his 8 brothers and sisters on the West Side of San Antonio.
His career of more than 40 years was as a craftsman printer at the Clegg Company and Paul Anderson Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lucille L. Campos, his parents and three siblings.
He is survived by his daughter Rosemary C. Mitchell and his son Philip C. Campos, Jr. (Anna); grandchildren, Steven Herrera, Philip C. Campos, III, David A. Campos and Analise M. Campos; as well as 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Roy Akers. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday April 3, at 10:00 A.M. at Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019