Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Philip Dayne Freeman Obituary

Philip Dayne Freeman, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 29, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents, Austin Dayne Freeman and Rachel Allen Freeman.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn J. Freeman; son, Justin Dayne Freeman; grandson, Everett Dayne Freeman; granddaughter, Alyssa St. Clair Freeman; as well as other extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

JANUARY 2, 2020

11:00AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

2102 North Loop 1604 East

San Antonio, Texas 78232

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78266

Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020
