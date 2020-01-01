|
Philip Dayne Freeman, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 29, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents, Austin Dayne Freeman and Rachel Allen Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn J. Freeman; son, Justin Dayne Freeman; grandson, Everett Dayne Freeman; granddaughter, Alyssa St. Clair Freeman; as well as other extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICETHURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 202011:00AMPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL2102 North Loop 1604 EastSan Antonio, Texas 78232
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78266
