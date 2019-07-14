April 9, 1941 - June 21, 2019

Philip L. Stotter, age 78, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born April 9, 1941 to Meyer and Rose Starkman Stotter. Raised in South River, N.J., he received his B.A. from Harvard in 1963, and his Ph.D. in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from Columbia University in 1968. Dr. Stotter taught Chemistry at UT-Austin, subsequently was Professor of Chemistry at UTSA from 1974 -2002, and a Visiting Scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory for several years thereafter.

Phil was a wine lover; he had an impeccable palate, knew the related chemistry and was a consultant for several amateur winemakers.

He had been suffering from dementia, which became evident less than two years ago. His physical health declined significantly within the past month, and he succumbed to respiratory failure. The family expresses gratitude to the staff of Heartis Senior Living for their devoted care during the last months of his life.

Dr. Stotter is survived by his wife, Debra Weiss, his sister Ernestine Austen, two nephews, two grandnieces and two grandnephews. He was laid to rest in New Jersey on June 24, 2019. Arrangements with Porter Loring North. A Memorial Celebration of Phil's life is pending.

Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019