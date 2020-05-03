Philip Myron (Mike) Iverson, age 95, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 20, 1925 in Mt. Vernon, Washington to Philip Melanchthon Iverson and Margarethe Didrikke Heimdahl. Following his graduation from Mt. Vernon High School in 1942, he attended Cornell University prior to joining the US Navy. He was proud to be a member of the original crew on the USS Midway, where he served as a LtJG. Mike became a Certified Public Accountant and raised four children with his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth. He was an active member of Los Angeles Heights Presbyterian Church, and he enjoyed woodworking, travel, stamp collecting, singing in the choir, and playing the theater organ which he built. He was a man of great intelligence and strong character, with a love for learning and an ever-present sense of humor. Mike loved meeting people, and there was never a fussy baby that he couldn't placate. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Iverson and Patricia Pinkstaff; and wife, Ruth Felton Iverson. Mike is survived by his son, Lars Iverson (Gail); daughters, Bunny King (Jeff), Starr Dupree, Dagne Fisher; and sister, Anita Shomshak. Grandchildren include Emily Borgfeld (Cody), Eric King (Heather), Shane Dupree, Marissa Fisher, Raynor Fisher, and Lindsey Iverson; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Harper Borgfeld, and Eli and Kase King; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Habitat for Humanity, House of Neighborly Service, or the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.