Philip Nordan Hudson, age 68, passed peacefully from this life into the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 3, 2020, at his San Antonio home, surrounded by beloved family.

He is survived by his wife, Marguerite Hunter, and their five children: Marian Hudson Burns, Philip Nordan Hudson, Jr., Sarah Hudson Moore, Hannah Hudson Beard, and Nathanael Nordan Hudson. In addition to his adoring wife and children, and their spouses (Chad Burns, Ellen Hudson, Marks Moore and Topher Beard), Philip is survived by six grandchildren: Hudson Moore, Pearl Moore, Blane Beard, Philip Nordan Hudson III, Jack Beard and Frances Grace Hudson, all of whom Philip loved and touched deeply.

Philip committed his life to Christ in May of 1969. The following August, he married the love of his life, Marguerite, whom he met on a blind date, beginning the couple's inseparable 52-year life journey. Philip's priorities guided how he lived each day of his life—passionately loving God, Marguerite, his family, and those whom God placed in his path. All else paled in comparison.

A native and life-long resident of San Antonio, Philip graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Trinity University before attending Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. After working as a youth minister and Bible Study Fellowship leader, he and Marguerite planted San Antonio's first Vineyard Christian Fellowship, which he pastored for many years, until he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Retiring from the pastorate did not end Phil's wholehearted service to Christ. For several decades, he served as a beloved Bible study leader and then as a leadership trainer at Community Bible Church (CBC). A gifted orator, Phil's life-changing teachings on the sovereignty of God, the lordship of Christ, and the power of the Holy Spirit inspired the graduates of CBC's Wise Counsel course, which he co-authored with Marguerite. He also encouraged everyone he taught and mentored to embrace two practices that served him well throughout his Christian walk: read through the entire Bible each year and read the book of Revelation aloud every January.

An insatiable reader on a wide range of topics, his intellectual interests centered mainly around theology, Biblical history, the financial markets (from age 12 – when he bought his first share in the stock market), and modern American history. An outdoors and classical music lover, amateur arborist and meteorologist, he never outgrew his deep awe for the beauty of God's creation, including the ocean, which drew Philip and Marguerite to Hawaii throughout the decades (starting from his first visit as a child before its statehood). Undoubtedly though, he was most at ease at his home on over seven acres of Hill Country property overlooking the airport, which he affectionately referred to as his sanctuary.

He believed steadfastly in the inerrancy of Scripture and the sovereignty of God, and in turn, that nothing happens in the life of a Christian without God's permission. He knew that God allows hard things into our lives to grow us to be more Christ-like.

One of Philip's favorite verses – and oft quoted to others – was James 1:2-4 (J.B. Phillips): "When all kinds of trials and temptations crowd into your lives my brothers, don't resent them as intruders, but welcome them as friends! Realize that they come to test your faith and to produce in you the quality of endurance. But let the process go on until that endurance is fully developed, and you will find you have become men of mature character with the right sort of independence." So, it was through his depth of faith that he was able to humbly accept God's will for his life even if it meant that he would be taken to his eternal home by cancer. But until that day came, he fought cancer with every ounce of his mind, will, and emotions, battling daily with a steely grit and determination, constantly reminding himself and others to never give up. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, youthful zest for life, sharp intellect and memory; welcoming smile, deep wisdom, constant accessibility and love for his family; and his exceptional gift of teaching, which he exercised with great humility.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, L.A. and Pearl Nordan; his father, Harold Webster Hudson, Jr.; his mother, Marian Olivia Nordan; and his sister, Leslie Nordan Hudson. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all those who prayed for Philip's healing over the last 30 years; there is now no doubt that those prayers have been lovingly answered. Profound thanks, as well, to Dr. Scott Ulmer and the compassionate staff of the START Center for Cancer Care, for their many years of care and support.

A small, private funeral service, officiated by CBC Founder and Pastor Emeritus Robert Emmitt, preceded interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Those wishing to send a gift in Philip's memory are invited to direct their donations to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association (BillyGraham.org), Samaritan's Purse (SamaritansPurse.org), Community Bible Church (CBC.global), or the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation (ThriveWell.org)