September 2, 1988 - April 27, 2019
Phillip Alexander Richards, age 30, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Garden City, TX. Phillip was born on September 2, 1988 in Myrtle Beach, SC to Thomas Richards Jr. and Helen Richards.
He is survived by his loving wife Kellee, their three children Kayson, Austin, Addison, parents Helen, Thomas (Laura), siblings Justin, Amber, Tommy III,
Warren, and Katie as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Phillip proudly served his country in the US Army as a Combat Engineer. Phillip's zest for life and his ability to put a smile on your face, in any instance, made him many friends in and out of the military.
Phillip could tell a million stories yet they would all have the same theme, his love for his family, his daringness, his military service, his love for his wife and the joy their children brought him.
Phillip was a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle, and brother who will be greatly missed, we are all better for having had him in our lives.
Visitation for Phillip will begin at 11 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 1pm.
Published in Express-News on May 2, 2019