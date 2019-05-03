|
August 17, 1947 - April 30, 2019
Phillip Earl Ratliff, 71, of Comfort,Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne, Texas followed by a graveside service at Mission Park North in Leon Springs.
Phil was born on August 17, 1947, in Burnet, Texas to Furman and Bernice Ratliff. He worked at the San Antonio Express News for over three decades while simultaneously starting his own machine shop in a 20x20 backyard garage and growing it into a 15,000 square foot building near his home in Comfort, Texas. He was a fun loving, taco & tamale eating guy with a passion for building hot rods and hunting down the next big auction. He was married to his wife Nancy for twenty-three years and we know she will be waiting for him when he gets where he is going.
Phil is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Jones and Joyce Devendorf; his brother, Larry Joe Ratliff; his sons, Steve (Maria) and Matthew (Chelsea) Ratliff; and three granddaughters, Jordan, Lauren, and Grayson.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-three years, Nancy Ratliff; his parents, Furman and Bernice Ratliff; and his grandson, Daniel Leza.
Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries to honor Phil's memory.
